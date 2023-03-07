Lisa M. Line

March 18, 1973- March 05, 2023

Lisa M. Line, 49, of Carlisle, passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 18, 1973, in Carlisle to Marty (Snyder) Line of Carlisle and Richard Line of Boiling Springs.

Lisa was a graduate of Carlisle High School, class of 1991. She earned an associates degree from Bradley Academy of Arts. Lisa was employed by Howells Harley Davidson before she started Lisa Line Design. Lisa enjoyed gardening, flowers, painting, restoring antiques, crafts, and making something beautiful of unwanted pieces showcasing her artistic abilities. She was a vendor at many craft shows including Beauty at the Barn, an event she co-hosted each year. Lisa attended The Meeting House - Carlisle and was part of The Meeting House-Carlisle Service Project Team. She will be remembered for her kindness, loving nature, and her positivity.

In addition to her parents, Lisa is survived by two sisters, Holly Lear of Mt. Holly Springs and COL (Ret.) Stacey L. Ferreira with husband COL (Ret.) Jay Ferreira of Fairfax Station, VA and; two nieces, Sierra and Amy Ferreira; five nephews, Kyle Warner, Austin Lear, Blake Lear, Jacob Ferreira, and Michael Ferreira; her step-mother, Kathy Line of Carlisle; and her special friends, Bud Jones and Rob Kivlan.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family at Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lisa to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or to Pink Hands of Hope, 5325 E Trindle Rd. Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.