Lisa K. Myers

July 16, 1968- January 20, 2023

Lisa K. Myers, 54, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Penn State Hershey Hospital.

She was born July 16, 1968, in Carlisle to Verna (Ickes) Reisinger of Newville and the late William Reisinger.

She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Timothy L. Myers of Carlisle; two daughters, Julia J. Myers and Olivia N. Myers both of Carlisle; two brothers, William Reisinger Jr. of Newville and Brian (wife Martha) Reisinger of Lancaster; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Grace Baptist Church, 777 West North Street Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow in Letort Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lisa to the Cancer Research Institute, donations@cancerresearch.org.

