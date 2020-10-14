Master Sergeant (Retired) Lindsay M. Bailes (84) of Carlisle passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Bailes was born December 23, 1935 in York, South Carolina to his parents Walter M. Bailes and Annie M. (Jonas) Bailes. He graduated from York High School in June 1954 and entered the US Army. Lindsay made the Army his career, retiring in June 1978 after 24 years of active military service. He served in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, and the United States and was awarded the Bronze Star for his duty in Vietnam. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal on four separate occasions and at the time of his retirement from the Army, Lindsay was awarded the Legion of Merit for his service to the Nation.

After retirement from the US Army, Lindsay worked for the State of Pennsylvania, serving with the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency in Harrisburg, PA for 17 years as the Network Control Manager. He retired from State employment in 1995.