Linda S. Roher

May 24, 1942- November 02, 2022

Linda S. Roher, 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle.

She was born May 24, 1942 in Three Springs, PA to the late Edgar and Ruth (Cutshall) Stake.

You may remember Linda from The Bon Ton, where she was employed for over 40 years. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Carlisle.

Linda is survived by daughter Susan Snyder (George) of Carlisle and son, Steven Roher of Mt. Holly Springs. She is also survived by her very much loved grandchildren: Mikayla, Hannah, Kody and Thomas. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Thomas Roher, who died in 1998, her son Keven T. Roher and her brothers Ronald and David.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P. M. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle, with the Rev. Steve Salisbury, her pastor, officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1:00 to 2:00 P. M. at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11:00 A. M. Thursday in Saltillo Cemetery, Huntingdon County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015.

On line condolences at www.ronanfh.com