Linda Ruth Munro, 69, a resident of the Beaverton community passed away on March 24, 2020 at the Providence St Vincent Medical Center in Portland, OR. Linda was born on November 15, 1950 in Carlisle, PA, the first of four children born to Clyde and Doris (Ankabrandt) Weibley. She graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1968, then married and moved to New Mexico, and later Stuttgart, Germany, and Sacramento, California, before ultimately settling in Beaverton, OR where she could be close to her family. She was the owner of the Carlisle Livestock Market Restaurant in the 1980's, then worked as an administrative assistant until her retirement in 2018.

She enjoyed antiquing, crafts, cooking and traveling. She Excelled at word puzzle games, and loved spending time with her grandchildren, frequently taking them to parks and Sunday church services. She was an avid gardener and especially loved fresh-cut flowers. Linda also enjoyed the outdoors including the beach and the falling snow. She enjoyed music, line dancing and attending concerts, and had a soft spot for both stray and farm animals. She will be remembered for her tremendous generosity of spirit and joy of life.

She is preceded in death by her parents.