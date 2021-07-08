Linda Mae Stoltzfus, 34, of 273 Fox Hill Road, Newburg, PA 17240, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Rubio Cancer Center, Mexico.

Born in Newburg, Linda was the daughter of Stephen F. and Verna Mae Smoker Stoltzfus. Linda was the wife of Paul Timothy Stoltzfus, son of Israel and Eva Kauffman Stoltzfus. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are: 5 children, Adam Moses, Joel Duane, Amelia Louise, Lily Amanda, and Lauren Rose, 5 siblings: Kathryn Beth married to Moses Stoltzfus, Paw Paw, WV, Sara Ruth married to Amos Stoltzfus, Newburg, Rosanna married to Jonathan Speicher, Lancaster, Mervin Lee married to Anna Mae Stoltzfus, Ronks, Rachel Fern married to Elmer Fisher, Gap, maternal grandmother Rachel Smoker, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Linda was preceded in death by a niece, Julie Grace Stoltzfus, sister-in-law Anna Louise Stoltzfus Lapp, maternal grandfather Mervin Smoker, paternal grandparents Jonathan and Lydia Stoltzfus.