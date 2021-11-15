Linda Mae Reid, 73, of Carlisle, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. Born June 6, 1948, in Carlisle, she was a daughter of the late John P. and Maybelle (Logue) Shughart. She was the loving wife of Donn R. Reid.

Linda was a graduate of Big Spring High School, Class of 1966. She and Donn enjoyed spending time at the beach, going to sales and antique shopping, and spoiling their grandsons and grand dogs (Kadie, Sophie and Tikka). Although Linda had a few jobs outside of the home, the job she took most pride in was at home. She was the epitome of the definition of wife, mother, grandma, and friend. She was her family's protector and best friend. She was selfless, providing unlimited and unconditional love, sacrificing her own needs and wants for those of her family.

She worked tirelessly up to the end to ensure her family was equipped with the knowledge and skills to be in this world without her. Rest easy now, Mom, knowing your legacy lives on. Job well done.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Susan Keiter and husband Mark, and Stacy Rosenberry; her son, Donn A. Reid and wife Lisa; 3 grandsons, Devon Keiter, Kyle Rosenberry, and Seth Keiter; her brothers, John Shughart and wife Barb, and Charles Shughart and wife Yvette; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12PM, at the Carlisle Masonic Center, 1236 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be from 10AM-12PM. The family requests that those in attendance wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Katie's Place, 130 South Penn Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257.

Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.