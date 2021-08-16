 Skip to main content
Linda M. Rosema
Linda M. Rosema

Linda M. Rosema, age 67, of New Bloomfield and formerly of Georgia died on Friday, August 13, 2021 in the UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Harrisburg, PA on March 3, 1954 to the late Carl and Margaret Horner McNaughton.

You may remember Linda as a waitress from the former Sizzler Steak House and Claremont Nursing Home both in Carlisle. Linda was a women of faith, always being a giver. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and was a voracious reader.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years Gary A. Rosema of New Bloomfield, step-father Truman Roger Horner, Carlisle, daughter, Meredith Ansel (husband Dan) and their two children Seth and Ariana of Pottsville, sister Sharon Simpson (husband Rob) Highspire, brother, Ronald McNaughton (wife Loretta) Newport, step-brother, Truman Randall Horner, Mt. Holly Springs, step-sister, Laurie Ann Clouser, Mechanicsburg.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA. Officiating will be her step father, Truman Roger Horner. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book and read the full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

