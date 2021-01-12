Linda M. Ely, 78, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
She was born October 6, 1942 in Carlisle to the late John and Anna Mae (Lehman) McKillip.
Linda graduated from the Carlisle Area High School in the class of 1960. She then enrolled in the Jefferson Nursing School in Philadelphia where she graduated in 1963 as a Registered Nurse. She came back to Carlisle and worked 17 years as a nurse for an Orthopedic Surgeon. After her nursing career, Linda felt very fortunate to work with her children and her husband every day at their family business where she served as Treasurer for 35 years. She loved reading and seemed to always have a book or a Nook in her hand. Linda enjoyed art, archeology, photography, and planting flowers, especially red geraniums. She always looked forward to vacationing with her husband at their cottage in Maine or to any destination that had a beach.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, George W. Ely of Mt. Holly Springs; two children, Tammy Halverson of Carlisle and David (wife Tara) Ely of Carlisle; two grandchildren, Timothy (wife Caroline) Halverson of Newville and Morgan Ely of Carlisle; two great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Phoenix Halverson; two sisters, Jan Hertzler of Carlisle and Judy (husband Charles) Gifford of North Kingston, RI; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A service celebrating Linda's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda to Planned Parenthood, 977 Walnut Bottom Road Carlisle, PA 17015; WITF, 4801 Lindle Road Harrisburg, PA 17111; or to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West Suite 230 Landover, MD 20785.
