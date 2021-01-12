Linda M. Ely

Linda graduated from the Carlisle Area High School in the class of 1960. She then enrolled in the Jefferson Nursing School in Philadelphia where she graduated in 1963 as a Registered Nurse. She came back to Carlisle and worked 17 years as a nurse for an Orthopedic Surgeon. After her nursing career, Linda felt very fortunate to work with her children and her husband every day at their family business where she served as Treasurer for 35 years. She loved reading and seemed to always have a book or a Nook in her hand. Linda enjoyed art, archeology, photography, and planting flowers, especially red geraniums. She always looked forward to vacationing with her husband at their cottage in Maine or to any destination that had a beach.