Linda M. Ely, 78, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To read full obituary and to sign guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.