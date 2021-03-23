Linda Louise Phelan, 73, of Carlisle Pa, passed away on Saturday March 20th, 2021. She was born on March 4th, 1948 in Harrisburg, daughter of the late William & Isobel Brady.

Linda is survived by her husband, Richard E. Phelan, who recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. They are well known for owning several restaurants in the area over the years. Their very first business venture together was opening The Raven, a teen nightclub, back in 1965. Over the years, they opened 19 successful restaurants together including Fast Eddies, Rod’s Roadhouse, and Alfie McDuffs. As a couple their most well-known restaurants were the Gingerbread Mans, which spanned across the state at one point. Linda played an essential part in each restaurant her and Richard opened together.

In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by her daughter, Kymberly Thomas, and son Jason Phelan. As well as her siblings: William Brady, Barbara Bortner and husband Larry, Susan Albert and husband John. She was predeceased by her younger brother Michael Brady, whose wife Victoria still survives. Despite Linda’s success in the restaurant industry her favorite role to date was being a grandmother to her six grandchildren: Gabriella, Ian, Isobella, Grace, Griffin and Jax. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday March 28th, 2021 from 1-4pm at the Carlisle Gingerbread Man, 5 South Courthouse Avenue Carlisle, Pa. The family asks that in lieu of gifts or flowers a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association be made in Linda’s name.