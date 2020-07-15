Linda L. Wicklund

Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Linda graduated from Carlisle High School in 1984. In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son David M. Demler, IV of Newville and one daughter Patricia Demler of Carlisle. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Westminster Memorial Gardens, 1159 Newville Rd., Carlisle. www.EwingBrothers.com.