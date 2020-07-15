Linda L. Wicklund

Linda L. Wicklund, 54, of Newville, daughter of Nancy L. Morrison, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Linda graduated from Carlisle High School in 1984. In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son David M. Demler, IV of Newville and one daughter Patricia Demler of Carlisle. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Westminster Memorial Gardens, 1159 Newville Rd., Carlisle. www.EwingBrothers.com.

