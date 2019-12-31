Linda L. (Shaw) Jacoby, 73, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community.
She was born November 1, 1946 at Carlisle Hospital to the late Lynn R. and Fredith (Zeigler) Shaw and was the widow of Ralph L. Jacoby.
Linda is survived by her son, Michael L. Mitchell of Newville; her daughter, Carol L. (Mitchell) Hockenberry of Carlisle; four grandchildren, Derrek, Tyler, Dakota, Bryana, AdaRose, and Jordan; one sister, Nancy (husband Richard) Tritt of Boiling Springs; one brother-in-law, John (wife Joanne) Jacoby of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Wayne Mitchell.
Funeral services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.