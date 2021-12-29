Linda K. Hurley, 73, of Carlisle, passed away on December 25, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

Born November 18, 1948 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Viola (Myers) Paxton and the widow of Hoover H. Hurley.

Mrs. Hurley was retired from the former Carlisle Hospital where she worked in the Housekeeping Department.

She was a member of Eagles Aerie #1299, Carlisle.

Linda was a loving, caring person and loved her family unconditionally.

Surviving are her children: Buffie Markley, Tracy Hughes and Shawn Hurley; sisters: Shirley Edgecomb and Loretta Paxton. Also surviving are grandchildren: Rachel Markley, Sabrina Markley, Chloe Hurley, Brittany Medina and Jessica Stoneroad as well as several other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son: David Greenawalt.

The family will be remembering her life privately.