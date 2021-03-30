Linda J. Wilson, age 67, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at UPMC in Carlisle, PA.

She was born in Harrisburg, PA on July 16, 1953 to the late Paul E. and Phyllis T. Beaston.

Linda is survived by brothers Joseph P. and Kenneth D. Beaston; sisters Doreene A. Laney and Vicki Leahy; sister-in-law Barbara Beaston.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA.