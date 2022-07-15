Linda J. Jackman

Linda was born in Pittsburg, PA to Alfred Dahma and Helen (Nowicki) Dahma, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Donna Lusio and Diana Forrester. She is survived by her loving life partner Jack E. Shiley. She leaves behind her sister, Nancy Alviani, and a brother, Alfred (Butch) Dahma. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.