Linda J. Jackman

Linda J. Jackman

Linda L Jackman

May 21, 1947- July 11, 2022

Linda L. Jackman (Dahma), 75, of Lykens, PA, passed away surrounded by loving family on July 11, 2022.

Linda was born in Pittsburg, PA to Alfred Dahma and Helen (Nowicki) Dahma, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Donna Lusio and Diana Forrester. She is survived by her loving life partner Jack E. Shiley. She leaves behind her sister, Nancy Alviani, and a brother, Alfred (Butch) Dahma. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda was a graduate of St. Paul's Cathedral and Chatham University. She was a successful businesswoman, who established Lynwood Herb Garden and Camellia's Sin Tea Parlor (Carlisle, PA).

A memorial honoring Linda will be held at a later date.

The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City has been honored to serve Linda's family. To sign the guestbook, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com

Tags

