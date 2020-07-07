× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda J. Foreman, age 68, of Carlisle died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the UPMC West Shore Hospital with her loving children at her side.

She was born in Loysville, PA on April 24, 1952 to the late J. Elmer and Ethel M. Lindsay Sloop.

You may remember Linda as a cashier from the Lowes Home Improvement Store in Carlisle.

She is survived by her four children, Jeffrey, Richard, Karen and Kristy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 PM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Linda's name be made to the Furry Friends Network P.O. Box 519 Boiling Springs, PA 17007.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book and read the full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.