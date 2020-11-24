Linda J. Baker, 76, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. A full obituary appears at www.ronanfh.com
Linda J. Baker, 76, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. A full obituary appears at www.ronanfh.com
