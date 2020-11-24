 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda J. Baker

Linda J. Baker

{{featured_button_text}}

Linda J. Baker, 76, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. A full obituary appears at www.ronanfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News