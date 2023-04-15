Linda Lou Asafaylo

December 05, 1936- March 30, 2023

Linda Lou Asafaylo, age 86, passed away on March 30, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home in Newville, PA. She was born December 5, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of William M. and Mary (Sanford) Schweickart.

Linda graduated from Mentor High School and attended Hobart College and Mary Washington College. While at Mary Washington, Linda met Richard, who was a midshipman at the Naval Academy in Annapolis. She gave up a promising job with Northwest Orient Airlines to marry Dick on June 27, 1959 in Watertown, NY.

As a Navy wife to Dick, Linda raised her family of (3) children and countless German Shepherd dogs while Dad was on deployment. She made sure to keep her children out of trouble with household chores, scouting activities and music lessons, and introduced them to the importance of volunteerism, including charity work with the Headstart program in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

An avid gardener, Linda enjoyed the arrival of Spring with the celebration of daffodils and tulips in her yard. Her love for plants and the natural world has been handed down to her children, who are all gardeners in their own yards along with having way too many houseplants.

A music lover, Linda also taught piano lessons to curious students, and was fond of playing piano duets for four hands. She sang in many choral groups over the years, and particularly enjoyed singing one voice below tenor with the men.

A lover of history and antiques, particularly the American Revolutionary War period, Linda took her children to historical sites, including Colonial Williamsburg, Mystic Seaport, and many other intriguing places. To this day, her children share her love of history.

Linda also enjoyed needlepoint and quilting, and in her later years, she made quilts for each of her family members. Possessing a dry wit and fun sense of humor, Linda usually said what everyone else was thinking, even in her final days.

Linda is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard of Newville, PA, and her children, Margaret Asafaylo Leonard of Northampton, MA, her sons Paul Nicholas Asafaylo of Purcellville, VA and William Brent Asafaylo of Edmonds, WA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Margaret Hope Leonard, Elizabeth Rose Leonard, John Nicholas Asafaylo, Quisha June Novotny Asafaylo and Anna Renee Novotny Asafaylo. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Crafton, and her parents.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Linda's Honor on Friday April 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church 305 N. Prince Street in Shippensburg, PA. Burial and Committal Services will be held on Monday April 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 in honor of Linda.

