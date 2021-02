Linda A. Snyder, 79, of Carlisle, wife of Randolph, Sr., died Sunday, January 31, 2021. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville. Visit EwingBrothers.com for a complete obituary.