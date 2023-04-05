Lillian B. Kingsborough

April 15, 1925- April 02, 2023

Lillian B. Kingsborough, 97, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in her home.

She was born April 15, 1925 in Greeley, CO to the late Jacob and Eva (Stricker) Betz. Lillian was the widow of Edgar L. Kingsborough who passed in 1989.

Lillian was a very hard worker all of her life and didn't truly retire until the age of 88. She was formerly employed by Carlisle Paper Box Company, G.S. Electric, Nells Grocery Store, and Super Donut. Lillian enjoyed being outdoors and could often be seen caring for her lawn. She continued doing this work herself in her late 80's. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Lillian was involved with numerous charitable organizations and often volunteered to go door to door collecting donations for their causes.

She is survived by her two loving daughters, Donna Kay Shultz of Dover, PA and Leslie Ann Barkley of Carlisle; two sisters, Katherine Clelan of Newville and Alice Roy of Arizona; three grandsons, Steven (wife Angela) Shultz of York, Michael Shultz (fiancé Jessica Sykes) of Ames, IA, and Kendall Barkley of Carlisle; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Lillian was preceded in death by seven siblings, Helen, Dorothy, Donald, Jacob Jr., Elmer, Raymond, and Harry.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Pastor Dave Huston officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lillian to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or to the Wounded Warrior Project,

P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516

