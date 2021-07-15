Lillian C. Stone, 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle. She was born on February 25, 1931, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Benjamin R. and Viola (Stitzell) Robinson. Lillian was a nurse's aide and retired from Carlisle Hospital. She also worked for Kinney Shoe Corp.

Lillian is survived by one brother Larry G. (wife, Rose) Robinson of Boiling Springs and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, William, Ulysses and Lowell Robinson and sisters, Alma Scafidi, Colleen Robinson, Thelma Robinson and Dwanda Thumma.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. www.EwingBrothers.com.