Lillian C. Sheaffer, 82, of Port Royal and formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the home of her son Jeffery L. Sheaffer, Sr. and his wife LouAnne while they were by her side.

She was born February 1, 1939, in Carlisle to the late Harry Sr. and Lucy Jane (Cooper) Monismith. Lillian was the widow of Leroy B. Sheaffer who passed on April 13, 2017, after they enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

Lillian retired from AMP Inc. after over 40 years of service. She enjoyed playing BINGO, especially at Friendship Fire Hall. Lillian loved her family and the time she could spend with them.

She is survived by two sons, Jeffery (wife LouAnne) Sheaffer of Port Royal and Terry (wife Jody) Sheaffer of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren, Jason L. Sheaffer (companion Lynn Whitzel) of Carlisle, Jeffery (wife Amanda) Sheaffer Jr. of Mechanicsburg, Tammy F. Sheaffer (companion Sean Kivler) of Harrisburg, and Abigail Sheaffer of Carlisle; great-grandchildren, Owen J. and Kaylynn Sheaffer both of Mechanicsburg; two sisters, Sonia Hershey and Shirley Miller both of Carlisle; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Lillian was preceded in death by 15 siblings.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.