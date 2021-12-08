On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Lewis Warrington Smedley Jr., of Dillsburg PA, passed away at age 92 in Newville PA.

Lewis was born October 7, 1929, in Camden NJ, to Lewis Sr. and Helen (Vandegrift) Smedley. He was a graduate of Audubon High School in NJ. He proudly served his country in the 40th Infantry Division during the Korean War installing communications equipment. Prior to being drafted and after returning home from Korea he worked for Bell Telephone of PA until his retirement in 1985.

Lewis, who went by Lew, had a lifelong love of learning and a never ending curiosity. Lew also loved woodworking, genealogy, fishing, canoeing, and a general love of puttering around the home. He was a man of strong faith in the Lord and a strong love of family.

Lew is survived by his wife of 65 years Ethel (Worthington) Smedley. His sister Helen (Smedley) Halm. Three children Lou Ann (Craig) Roble, Carolyn (Bill) Yeary, and James A. (Shawna) Smedley. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Christine Palmer, Mark Yeary, Kyle Yeary, Phillip Gates, James L. Smedley, Daniel Smedley, and 11 great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery PA privately. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Green Ridge Village Fund, One Trinity Drive East, Suite 201, Dillsburg PA 17019.

