Lewis Meyers

August 07, 1927- March 19, 2023

Lewis Meyers Sr, age 95, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away in hospice at Green Ridge Village in Newville, PA on March 19, 2023. He was born on August 7, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Harry and Irene Meyers.

He joined the Army in 1951, was commissioned through Officer Candidate School, and served as a platoon leader with Company A, 180th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division in the Korean War. He thereafter joined the US Army Reserves, retiring in 1977 as a lieutenant colonel after serving as the 11th Special Forces Group Commander. His military awards and decorations included the Master Parachutist Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Bronze Star.

He attended the Illinois Institute of Technology and in 1963 went to work as a design engineer for DuPont. He retired from DuPont in 1991 as a lead process engineer designer responsible for chemical plants in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and the country of Taiwan. Lewis was a member of the Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Parish on Carlisle Barracks.

Lewis is survived by two sons: Lewis Meyers Jr. of Seal Rock, OR and Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Leonard Meyers (USAF) of Priest River, ID; his son-in-law Colonel Samuel J. Rob of Boiling Springs, PA; nieces and nephews: Joseph M. Coletta; Robert J. Coletta; Michelle R. Smith; Suzanne I. Kennedy; Marianne Hoener; and Jean C. Caskey Storts; five grandchildren: Captain Samuel C. Rob of Honolulu, HI; 2nd Lieutenant Jacob T. Rob of Killeen, TX; Lily and Olivia Meyers of Priest River, ID; and Cory Meyers of Salt Lake City, UT; and the love of his life for the past 7 years, Margaret O'Brien of Boiling Springs, PA.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Margaret; his daughter, Colonel (Ret.) Edith Meyers Rob (USA); two sisters: Ruth Meyers and Ethel Coletta; one brother, Ralph Meyers; his parents; and one niece, Renee E. Joers.

A memorial service will be held in early June 2023 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Rd, Annville, PA. Lewis will be laid to rest with his wife Margaret.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you help a child, an elder, a veteran, or anyone else less fortunate through the charity of your choice.