Letitia "Teri" D. Smallwood

Letitia D. "Teri" Smallwood, 67, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Harrisburg Hospital. She was born on July 12, 1952 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late John Furman and the Evaline K. (Smallwood) Goens. Teri graduated from Roosevelt High School in Long Island, NY and competed two years at Carlow College in Pittsburgh for Speech and Hearing Occupational Therapy. She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Carlisle. Her hobbies were crocheting and her hands crafted beautiful works. She was passionate about serving her Lord with the Community Choir of Carlisle, serving with the Street Ministry at her church and at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Carlisle. She is survived by two aunts, Eunice Oliver and Evelyn Smallwood, one uncle, Robert Smallwood, three sisters; Linnette Smallwood Alexander, Lisa Smallwood and Latonia Green, one nephew, Alex, two nieces; Shabre and Aja and many extended family members and friends. A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2020 followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Innocence Project at Temple University Beasley School of Law, 1515 Market St., Suite 300, Philadelphia, PA 19102. A repast will follow the service at Stock Hall at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.