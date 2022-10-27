Lester S. Miller, Jr.

October 23, 1925 – October 23, 2022

Lester S. Miller, Jr., owner of Feeser's Food Distributors, peacefully passed away at home on October 23, 2022. He was 97 years old. He was born in Harrisburg, Pa, and was the son of the late Lester Miller and Martha Feeser.

Lester is survived by his wife, Kathleen V. Miller; son, Michael Jason Ritzel (Jess); daughter, Michelle Nicole Monteith Latta (Chuck); granddaughter Kathleen E. Miller Vohs; grandson, Samuel David Latta; granddaughter, Caroline Emmery Latta; sister, Martha Jane Tighe, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Stoufer Miller; sister, Sandra Kaufman; and brother, John Miller.

He served on the USS Wisconsin in World War II with the United States Marine Corps. He was a founder of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va. Lester also established a Chair at The New York University Cochlear Implant Center. As the third-generation owner of Feeser's, Lester carried the torch of his family's business for more than seven decades. He began his time at Feeser's at only eleven years old. Lester was a wonderful grandfather and enjoyed his grandchildren immensely.

There will be no services at Lester's request. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. https:/www.alz.org/get-involved-nowonate