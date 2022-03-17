Lester L. Smith

In Loving Memory

Lester Leroy "Groundhog" Smith of Newville, PA passed away peacefully March 15, 2022, at his daughter's home in Gardners. He was born September 8, 1930, in Toland, the son of Mary Witherow Smith and Norman Smith (both deceased). He is preceded in death by his wife Glenna (Hawkins) Smith. Les attended Toland Tech.

Sergeant 1st Class Lester Smith then proudly served in the United States Army with Company "B" 15th Infantry Division during the Korean War from January 1952 through December 1953. He was awarded a Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, Bronze Star with Valor, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and, (surprisingly) a Good Conduct Medal. After his honorable discharge he worked in construction until his retirement at age 62.

"Groundhog" was a member of the Big Spring Fish and Game, the American Legion, VFW, and, his second home, the AmVets, where he enjoyed whiskey and Coke and playing tickets. Also known to throw back "a few" PBRs in his day, he was an avid pool player in numerous local leagues. He was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan and an avid sportsman, who enjoyed fishing and hunting and even occasionally brought his gun along (hence the PBRs).

He is preceded in death by siblings William "Pete" Smith, Gretna (Smith) Bear, Walter "Snuff" Smith, and Janet Smith. He is survived by 3 daughters, Debra Smith and Donna (Smith) Haas of Gardners, and Diane (Smith) Zewe of Carlisle; 2 grandchildren, Leslie Miller of Carlisle and Dakota Haas of Mechanicsburg; and 2 great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Summer Miller of Carlisle; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on March 26th at 1pm at the Carlisle AmVets, 1580 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, PA 17013.

You might've left us, but we'll never let you go.