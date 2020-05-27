Lester F. Hummel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lester F. “Fred/Archie” Hummel, 83, of Boiling Springs, PA, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 15, 2020 while doing what he loved which was trout fishing.

He was born in Carlisle, PA on November 22, 1936 to the late Lester V. and Kathryn E. Knaub Hummel.

Lester had retired as a mathematician from the Mechanicsburg Naval Support Activity Center after 38 years. He honorably served his country with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School Class of 1954 and graduated from the Susquehanna University. He was a member of the Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Fannie M. Ragins Hummel of Boiling Springs; a son, Charles A. Hummel and his wife Amy of Dover, PA; two sisters, Ruth Ann and Lois Hummel; three grandchildren, Sarah Arish, Sereena Hummel-Lecrone, and Samaria Hummel. He also is survived by his two stepsons, Rochester and James Richburg and two stepdaughters, Angela and Cynthia Richburg and three step-grandchildren, Tyler, Michelle and James.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date to be determined after the pandemic our country is going through.