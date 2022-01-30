Lester E. Smith, 100, formally of Wila and Newport, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the Country Meadows of Hershey. He was born on April 2, 1921, in Newport, PA, to the late Ray E. and Margaret (Seiders) Smith and was the widower of Jean N. Smith who passed away on September 8, 2014. They were married on June 3, 1945, for 69 years.

Lester was a retired sheet metal worker with Local 19 and a WWII Army Air Corp. Veteran and was a rear gunner in the South Pacific. He was a member of the Hope Eternal United Methodist Red Hill, Newport, the Newport-Tennis Lodge #381 F&AM, Newport Royal Arch Chapter #238, the Juniata Valley Forest #88, and the Harrisburg Consistory. He loved to work outside in his garden and enjoyed cutting down trees and going to the Perry County fair. He was a handyman and a jack of all trades for his family.

He is survived by his children, Richard E. Smith (Barbara) of Harrisburg and Leon L. Smith (Margie) of Lewistown; four grandchildren, Peter L. Smith of New Cumberland, Brian C. Smith (Fell) of Valley Forge, Heidi Payne (Bill) of Harrisburg, Richelle Sigafoos (Mike) of Harleysville and five great-grandchildren, Travis and Nate Payne, Roman and Mckenna Sigafoos, and Summer Smith; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, J. Carl Smith.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Hope Eternal United Methodist Church, 2 Burd Road, Newport, PA 17074 with Pastor Therese Finney officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services and burial will be held in Newport Cemetery. Masonic Services will be held at 1:45 PM by the Newport-Tennis Lodge #381. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, Hope Eternal United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.