Leslie S. Crozier, 67, formerly of Carlisle, passed away January 2, 2022 at Butler Street Senior Living, Harrisburg.

A daughter of the late James and Josephine (Cooke) Smith, she was born March 28, 1954 in Carlisle.

Leslie was retired from the Commonwealth of PA where she was a fiscal assistant.

Surviving are her ex-husband and many friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of service. Private burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

