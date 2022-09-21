Leroy W. Hock

April 17, 1936- September 19, 2022

Leroy W. Hock, 86, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, Enola. He was born on April 17, 1936, in Shippensburg and was a son of the late Eber Hock and Rhoda (Wingert) Hock.

Leroy owned and operated a dairy farm in the Shippensburg and Newville areas from 1957 to 1973. He retired from Giant Food in Mechanicsburg after more than 10 years of service. Leroy also worked for Horton Homes in Eatonton, GA from 1980 to 1988. He was a member of the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church, Carlisle.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years Fern (Oberholser) Hock, four sons, Keith (Drinda) Hock of Mechanicsburg, Jeffery (Dawn) Hock of Glade Springs, VA, Michael (Sununta) Hock of Kingsville, TX and Brian (Tamesa) Hock of Lancaster, two daughters, Denise (Russell) Highlands of Carlisle and Cynthia (Scott) Martin of Mechanicsburg, one brother Carl Hock of Newville, two sisters, Ruth Gutshall of Carlisle and Louise Baer of Newville, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Leroy was preceded in death by one brother Ralph Hock.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church, 290 Petersburg Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 with Pastor Trevor Steele officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A viewing will be held on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the church and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the church. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.