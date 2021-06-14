Leroy "Lanny" Landis Hicks

Lanny was a 1958 graduate of Captain Jack High School, Mt. Union, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Lanny worked as a project manager at the Naval Supply Depot, Mechanicsburg. Lanny was a member of St. Patrick Church, Carlisle, the American Legion Post 674, Mt. Holly Springs, and the Mechanicsburg Club. He loved traveling with his wife throughout the world and enjoyed many cruises and casinos. Lanny was an avid golfer and lover of the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, grandsons, and nephews. He enjoyed coaching Mt. Holly Little League baseball teams. Lanny loved his family and our country.