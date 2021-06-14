Leroy "Lanny" Landis Hicks

Leroy Landis "Lanny" Hicks, 81, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, in his residence. He was born in Mt. Union on August 1, 1939, to the late Lester and Edith F. (Hess) Hicks.
Lanny was a 1958 graduate of Captain Jack High School, Mt. Union, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Lanny worked as a project manager at the Naval Supply Depot, Mechanicsburg. Lanny was a member of St. Patrick Church, Carlisle, the American Legion Post 674, Mt. Holly Springs, and the Mechanicsburg Club. He loved traveling with his wife throughout the world and enjoyed many cruises and casinos. Lanny was an avid golfer and lover of the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, grandsons, and nephews. He enjoyed coaching Mt. Holly Little League baseball teams. Lanny loved his family and our country.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Theresa Hicks (Terry); children, Beth Lepley (Scott) of Mechanicsburg, Ray Hicks (Terry) of Carlisle, and Paul Hicks (Delinda) of Texas; grandchildren, Patrick and Christopher Fromm, Laura Pisano, Chris and Jordan Lepley, Sean and Kelly Hicks; April Schutz, Maurcus Clausen, and Deric Hicks; and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Robert Hicks of Mifflintown, Cecil Hicks of Mt. Union, and Bertha Ashman of Delaware. Lanny was preceded in death by his siblings, Tom,
George, and Sam Hicks.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held July 10, 2021, at 11:00AM in the St. Patrick's Church with Reverend Javed Kashif as celebrant. Following, a memorial service will be held at 1:00PM at Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Reverend Javed Kashif officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway #110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.