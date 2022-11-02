Leroy Dale Smith

February 20, 1956- October 31, 2022

Leroy Dale Smith, Jr., 65, of Gardners, PA, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the Forest Park Health Center. He was born February 20, 1956, in Carlisle to the late Leroy and Caroline (Taylor) Smith.

Leroy was previously employed by Carlisle Tire and Wheel. He was a member of the NRA and had many hobbies, such as horseback riding and trading, guns and gun trading, and whitetail deer hunting.

Surviving are his children, Dale Smith and Melissa Seymore; grandchildren, Selena Wheeler, Lexy, Courtney, and Kayla Seymore; sister, Judy Smith; nieces, Heather (Chad) Green, Jessica (Ed) Long; great niece, Jenna Green; great nephews, Camron Green and Tristan Long; and brother-in-law, Steve (Bonnie) Schoffstall. Leroy was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Schoffstall and brother, Mike Smith.

Per Leroy's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.