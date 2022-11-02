 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leroy Dale Smith

  • 0

Leroy Dale Smith

February 20, 1956- October 31, 2022

Leroy Dale Smith, Jr., 65, of Gardners, PA, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the Forest Park Health Center. He was born February 20, 1956, in Carlisle to the late Leroy and Caroline (Taylor) Smith.

Leroy was previously employed by Carlisle Tire and Wheel. He was a member of the NRA and had many hobbies, such as horseback riding and trading, guns and gun trading, and whitetail deer hunting.

Surviving are his children, Dale Smith and Melissa Seymore; grandchildren, Selena Wheeler, Lexy, Courtney, and Kayla Seymore; sister, Judy Smith; nieces, Heather (Chad) Green, Jessica (Ed) Long; great niece, Jenna Green; great nephews, Camron Green and Tristan Long; and brother-in-law, Steve (Bonnie) Schoffstall. Leroy was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Schoffstall and brother, Mike Smith.

Per Leroy's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why we find our own dogs the cutest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News