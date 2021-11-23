Leroy B. Tritt, 92, of Newville passed away Monday November 22, 2021 in Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle.

He was born May 30, 1929 in Cumberland County a son of Floyd K. and Gertrude Barrick Tritt.

Leroy served in the U.S. Army, had belonged to Centerville Lutheran Church, and had retired from Carlisle Corp.

He was preceded in death by his wife Florence Tritt who died September 12, 1983 and one brotehr George Tritt.

He is survived by one brother Paul Tritt and his wife Linda, one niece Julie Tritt Schell, and one grand niece Lauren Schell and his companion Sara Stone.

A visitation will be held Monday November 29, 2021 from 10:30 to 11 AM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. Burial will follow in Centerville Memorial Park.