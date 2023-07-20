YORK SPRINGS - Leonard George Mortorff, 74, of York Springs, passed away on July 11, 2023. He was born February 14, 1949, to the late George C. and Evelyn (Heller) Mortorff. Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Ginny Mortorff.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 12:00 PM in the Uriah Community Church, 925 Goodyear Rd, Gardners, PA 17324, with Pastor Paul Thompson officiating. A viewing will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be held in the Uriah Community Church Cemetery. A luncheon followed immediately following the burial. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.