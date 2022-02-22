Lena R. Stitt, 79, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born April 12, 1942, in Carlisle to the late Walter R. and Miriam M. (Piper) Coover and was the widow of Hayden F. Stitt, who passed on October 23, 1996.

Lena had a strong faith and always looked forward to attending church services both at Victory Tabernacle and Plainfield First Church of God. When she couldn't attend church in person, she often watched televised church services. Lena enjoyed baking, shopping, and going to yard sales. She was a very caring, giving, loving lady who seemed to be liked by all who met her. Lena was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who loved her family very much.

She is survived by three loving sons, Hayden D. Stitt, Rickey Allen Stitt, and Robert S. Stitt all of Carlisle; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers; and one sister. In addition to her parents and her husband, Lena was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday both at the funeral home.

