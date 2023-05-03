Lei Lani “Loni” Rickert

July 13, 1041 – April 6, 2023

Lei Lani "Loni" Rickert, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Rickert, and her son, Andrew Rickert.

Loni is survived by her children, Dr. Kim (Brian Selberg) Rickert of Sayre, PA and Kelly Rickert, of Liverpool, NY, grandchildren Megan (Alex Dreyer) Rickert of Portland, OR, and Morgan Harrington of Rochester, NY, and daughter-in-law, Renee Rickert, of Athens, PA.

Following Loni's wishes, there will be no funeral service. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle, PA.

Memorial donations may be made in Loni's name to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 West Bryn Mowr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631, or www.abta.org, or The Andy Rickert Memorial Fund, 110 North Street, Athens, PA 18810.