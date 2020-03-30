Lee Richard Zeigler

Lee R. Zeigler, 87, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Kinkora Pythian Home, Duncannon.

Born on January 31, 1933 in Carlisle, PA, he was the son of the late James and Ruth (Gayman) Zeigler. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Darhower) Zeigler.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way #270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.

To read the full obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.hoffmanfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lee Zeigler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.