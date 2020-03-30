Lee Richard Zeigler

Lee R. Zeigler, 87, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Kinkora Pythian Home, Duncannon.

Born on January 31, 1933 in Carlisle, PA, he was the son of the late James and Ruth (Gayman) Zeigler. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Darhower) Zeigler.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way #270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.

