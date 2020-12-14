 Skip to main content
Lee P. Goodhart, 83, of Carlisle, PA passed away December 12, 2020 in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born March 23, 1937 in Plainfield, PA to the late Clarence and Mary (Piper) Goodhart.

Lee worked as an insurance salesman and was a member of the Elks Lodge 578 and Carlisle Masonic Center. He enjoyed woodworking and hunting.

Surviving are his loving wife, Helen (Johnson) Goodhart of Carlisle; sister-in-law, Betty Goodhart of Carlisle; and nephew, John Goodhart. Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Goodhart.

Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

