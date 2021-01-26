Lee G. Rhoads, 90, formerly of Gardners, PA passed away January 24, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 17, 1930 in Toland (Gardners) to the late Robert L. and Ora P. (Bream) Rhoads.

Lee worked 42 years for Eaton-Dikeman Paper Company, where he was a supervisor. A United States veteran, Lee served in the Army. He loved softball, playing at a young age and carrying on the passion with his daughter. Lee coached both men and women's softball and little league for various organizations, including Boiling Springs High School. An avid sports fan, he loved following the Atlanta Braves and Dallas Cowboys. In 1999 Lee quit hunting after scoring his trophy buck, that is now mounted in his home. In his spare time, he loved vacationing to the beach where he would get a suntan and people watch.

Surviving is his loving wife of 65 years, Betty (Brownawell) Rhoads of Carlisle; daughters, Connie Price (Tom) of Gardners, Lisa Riggleman (Rick) of Gardners and Nancy Albright (fiancé, Todd Durf) of Carlisle; grandchildren, Terry Lee and Tara Price, Thomas Lee Riggleman (Kimberly) and Dakota Lee Kuhn (Celina Gildea); great-grandchildren, Zachary and Zane Shindel, Kelsea and Hailey Riggleman and Kendall Price; and great-great-granddaughter, Elizabeth McCloud. Also surviving are his brother, Larry Rhoads and numerous nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his 5 siblings.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 Arlington Ave., Ste. 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.