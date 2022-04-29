Lee Franklin Walters

July 28, 1942- April 27, 2022

Lee Franklin Walters, 79, of Mechanicsburg, PA died Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022 at Harmony of West Shore, Mechanicsburg, PA.

Born July 28, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late G. Frank and Mary (Gayman) Walters. He was the husband of Charlotte M. (Ganson) Walters, of Mechanicsburg to whom he was married to for 54 years.

Mr. Walters grew up in Shippensburg and graduated high school there, he went on to attend Gettysburg College. He was the owner and operator of Lee Franklin Walters Woodworking and retired from the Pennsylvania State Museum. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Camp 15 John Hartranft Lodge in Gettysburg. He was past National Executive and past Department of PA Commanders of the Son's of Union Veterans.

In addition to his wife, Lee is survived by his daughter, Stacy Lynch, of Shippensburg, PA, step-daughters, Angela Hall (Craig), of Galena, OH, Debra Morales (Miguel), York, PA, and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his step-son, Alan Large.

A Masonic service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the time of the services Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfunberalhome.com.