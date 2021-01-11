Lee D. "Dean" Garman, Jr., 98, of Carlisle and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Messiah Lifeways, Mechanicsburg.

He was born January 7, 1923 in Harrisburg to the late Lee D. Sr. and Helen (Baker) Garman and was the widower of Ruth (Fitzgerald) Garman, to whom he had been married for 76 years.

Lee was drafted on his 20th birthday and honorably served his country in the US Army, 817th Tank Destroyer Battalion during WWII until he sustained an injury. He was an entrepreneur who founded and owned several businesses over the years. He began with Garmans Food Mart in Orrstown, a Christian radio station in Chambersburg called WWPC, Garmans Home Center in Chambersburg where he worked as the sales manager, and finally Lee D. Garman, Jr. Realty which was changed to ERA Garman Realty more recently. Lee dedicated his entire life to serving the Lord in many capacities including serving on the deacon board as chairman of the Benevolence Committee at Grace Baptist Church, Carlisle. He was an avid hunter who truly enjoyed spending time with his family.