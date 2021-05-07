Lee D. Clair, 66, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his home. He was born on September 16, 1954 in Carlisle and is a son of Carrie (Raudabaugh) Clair of Mechanicsburg and the late Lenus "Jack" Clair. Lee was married to the late Sue Ann (Witsman) Clair who passed away on August 19, 2003. Lee was a 1972 graduate of Carlisle High School. He served in the US Air Force from 1972 to 1988 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Lee continued his federal service with employment at the Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot and retired with 45 years of service. He was a member of Agape Fellowship in Christ Church, Harrisburg and a member of Mt. Holly Springs American Legion Post 674. He is survived by his children, Brian J. Clair and companion Nicole Aiadeh of Carlisle, Tabitha L. Clair of Newville and Dawn M. Bream and husband Derek of Mt. Holly Springs, one brother Wayne Clair and wife Martha of Spring Creek, NV, one granddaughter Cailin Spies, three step-grandchildren, two nephews and one niece. A viewing will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 followed by funeral services at 7:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Donald H. Geyer as the officiant. Burial with military honors will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.