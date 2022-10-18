Lee Brunner, Jr.

December 30, 1932- October 16, 2022

Lee Brunner, Jr., 89, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Church of God Home.

He was born December 30, 1932, in Hershey to the late Lee T. Brunner Sr. and Anna (Reich) Diener.

Lee loved the outdoors. Taking long drives, spending time camping with his family, fishing, hunting, picnicking, and throwing horseshoes were some of his favorites. Lee retired from C.H. Masland and Son / Leer after more than thirty years of employment. He was part of the Masland team in local bowling leagues. Lee honorably served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

Lee is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Pauline D. Brunner of Carlisle; four children, Roger (wife Deborah) Brunner of Carlisle, Larry (wife Carol) Brunner of Gardners, Brenda Homnick of Newville, and Brian (wife Alisha) Brunner of Carlisle; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Shawn, Heather, Tara, Melissa, Zachary, and Shaine; eight great-grandchildren, Abigail, Adrianna, Lucas, Colton, Kyle, Dylan, Brittney, and Scarlett; and two sisters, Nancy (husband Sonny) Miller and Fern (husband Elmer) Kipe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lee to the local veteran's organization of your choice.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.