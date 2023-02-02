Lee A March

March 22, 1945- January 30, 2023

Lee Albert March, 77, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born March 22, 1945, in Boiling Springs to the late William Sterrett and Viola Catherine (Coulson) March.

Lee owned and operated the Brace and Bit cabinet shop where he built furniture, cabinets, and antique restoration. He served in the PA National Guard. Lee was an active member of the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and was also a member of the Carlisle Gun Club. His grandchildren whom he loved so dearly were the center of his world.

Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Roberta (Robbie) March; two children, Lee A. (Mindy) March of Columbus, Ohio, and Matthew March of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Cody (Donna) March, of Kentucky, Jacob March of Columbus, Ohio, and Miriam March of Boiling Springs; great granddaughter, Rosalee March of Kentucky; and sisters, Dorothy Ehling, Rogene Blocher, Shirley Gantt, and Patricia Barto. Lee was preceded in death by his siblings, Harold, Lester, Earl, and Mervin March and Helen Taylor.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 202 W Butler St, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Pastor Donna Hildebrand officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.