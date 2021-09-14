Lee A. Kimmel, 49, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Penn State Health, Holy Spirit Hospital. Lee was born on March 8, 1972, in Mechanicsburg to the late Glenn R. Kimmel, Jr. (who passed in March of 2014) and the late Dawn E. (Washington) Kimmel (who passed March 7, 2021).

Lee was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of 1990 and was employed at Fine Line Auto Body, Carlisle. He was a proficient auto body repair technician and enjoyed automobile restoration, painting and auto body repairs.

Lee is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of his family; and his faithful canine companion, Bella. He was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Lennie, who passed in December of 2014.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to any reputable animal rescue of your choice. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.