Leanore Horabin

March 29, 1929- March 24, 2023

Leanore Horabin, 93, of Newville, died Friday, March 24, 2023 at Green Ridge Village.

Born in Ayr, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Hannah (Campbell) Livingstone.

Leanore graduated from the University of Glasgow, Scotland with a BA in French. She worked as an Au pair for one year in Paris to increase her fluency in French. At the end of the year, she had gained excellent proficiency but was homesick for the UK. She then went to London to work as a translator for a French tire manufacturing company. She worked in London from 1950 to 1967 first as a translator and then as a training developer.

Leanore traveled to Washington, D.C., working as an independent training contractor with her husband, Ivan. Next, they moved to Philadelphia and then to a farm in Charles Town, WV where she could have a kennel building and acreage for her dogs to roam.

Leanore worked for Xerox from 1981 to 1998 as a Manager RX/XCL Sales Training for the Systems Reprographics Division Marketing Team. Having the ability to speak English, French and German, she also served as the European interface for the Systems Reprographics Training Team.

Leanore was very active in the Basset Hound Club of America. She raised many champion dogs and bred several litters that became champions. Her greatest champions were Nestor, who won Grand Champion, Zoe, a champion and certified therapy dog; and Hershey, who won many titles, including Best in Show at the Baltimore Kennel Club. She continued to raise dogs and participate in the Basset Hound Club of America until the pandemic caused all seniors to remain in their homes.

Services and interment will be held at the family's convenience in Ayr, Scotland.

Memorial contributions in Leanore's name made be made to: Mid-Atlantic Basset Hound Rescue, 57 Mine Hill Road, Washington, NJ 07882 or World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street NW, Washington, DC 20037.