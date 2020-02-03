Lawrence William Hoffman

Colonel (US Army, Retired) Lawrence W. "Larry" Hoffman, age 84, of Plum Tree Circle, Newville, died on February 1, 2020 of natural causes. He was a United States Army Veteran with 30 years of service where he served in the Vietnam War and he also retired from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Larry graduated from Michigan State University, Shippensburg University and the United States Army War College at the Carlisle Barracks. He was a member of Our Lady of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church in Shippensburg. Surviving him are his wife Catherine A. Hoffman; his four children, Lawrence W. Hoffman II of Midland, GA, Veronica M. Garnet of Milledgeville, GA, Christopher K. Hoffman of Allentown, PA, and Roxanne C. Shiels of Julian, PA; eight grandchildren, and two great grandsons. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church on February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial with graveside military honors will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on February 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church at 305 N. Prince Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257 or the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at 1601 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com. "GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA"