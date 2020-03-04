Lawrence L. Ciecierski, 73, of Boiling Springs, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 26, 1946 in Lewistown, PA. He was the son of the late Leon and Sara (Gisewhite) Ciecierski.

He was a 1965 graduate of Lewistown Granville High School. Larry was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Boiling Springs. He enjoyed his hobbies of creating model train layouts, cooking, golfing and weekly Bible studies at church. His greatest love was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 21 years; RuthAnn; three sons, Roger (Lisa) Ciecierski, Rodney (Maria) Ciecierski, Kevin (Angela) Cramer; two daughters, Robin Ciecierski and Rhonda Meyer; three stepsons, Jason Kreiser, John (Amanda) Kreiser, Jimmy (Cassie) Kreiser; one brother, Fred (Donna) Ciecierski; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 11:00am at St. John Lutheran Church, 111 Walnut Street, Boiling Springs with Pastor Kevin Stout officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to St. John's Youth Missions.

